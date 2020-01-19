KTR leaves for Davos, eyes job-creating investments

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Determined to push for job-creating investments in Telangana State, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao left for Davos to participate in the 50th annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held from January 21 to 24.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Digital Media wing director Dileep Konatham and other officials accompanied him on behalf of the State government.

The State government will focus on attracting investments in sectors with high employment potential including food processing, electronics, textiles, life sciences and Information Technology, among others.

A Telangana Pavilion has been already set up and the Minister has several scheduled meetings and follow-up meetings with top business leaders from various parts of the world.

During an interaction with media recently, Rama Rao said Davos provides great opportunity to meet the cream of world industry within a span of three days which otherwise would take three years to materialise. He was hopeful to sell his ideas and translate some meetings into investments.

Even if all the meetings do not result in immediate investments, he was confident that they would have the recall value where investors would automatically think of Telangana State whenever they plan to invest in India. He recalled how his chance meeting at Davos led to setting up of Tech Mahindra campus in Warangal recently.

The Industries Minister could not attend 48th and 49th editions of WEF annual meetings due to prior commitments and Assembly elections over last two years.

However, he decided not to miss the latest edition which celebrates 50th anniversary and several world leaders in industry are expected to join the celebrations.

