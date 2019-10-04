KTR likely to launch Warangal DRF team on Saturday

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to launch Warangal Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) team on Saturday. Impressed with the good work being done by GHMC’s DRF teams, the Minister had announced that similar teams would be set up in all corporations in the State.

Currently, there are 13 DRF teams in GHMC with over 220 personnel equipped with requisite equipment like tree cutters, water pumps, ladders, ropes etc. to take up different relief and rescue operations specially during heavy rains. These teams are already making their presence felt in city by clearing water stagnation, collapsed trees, hoardings etc. during heavy rains. Further, they have also rescued deer, pet dogs and cats, eagles and others in different areas of the city in the past 18 months.

After Mumbai, GHMC is the only corporation in the country to set up an exclusive DRF wing under the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management section. Following the work by GHMC DRF, a 23-member team is being set up for Warangal Municipal Corporation. These personnel are undergoing special training to handle different relief and rescue operations under the supervision of GHMC EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati, said a press release.

