KTR likely to visit Warangal on June 15 or 16: Errabelli

Warangal Urban: Minister for Pachayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao will likely visit Warangal city on June 15 or 16.

Errabelli along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod has held a meeting with the officials and people’s representatives at the urban collector’s office here on Saturday.

Addressing the officials, he said that Minister K T Rama Rao would participate in several inaugural and foundation laying programmes in the city. “KT Rama Rao will participate in the inauguration of the Rampur Oxygen Park, Bhadrakali bund, Jain temple development works, issuance of the pattas to the poor and foundations for some development works,” he added.

Errabelli also said that KT Rama Rao will also conduct a review meeting with the officials on the development of Greater Warangal city. He said that the State government is trying to put the development works of Warangal city on track as they were affected by Covid-19 crisis.

He directed the officials to speed up the development works including the works taken up under CM assurances, double bedroom scheme, drinking water supply, inner ring road construction, outer ring road construction and others. “Majority of the development works should be completed within three months,” he added.

