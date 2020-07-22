KTR makes an impromptu visit to Gajwel market, education hub

By | Published: 3:59 pm 4:00 pm

Siddipet: In an impromptu visit, IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao visited Integrated Market and Education Hub in Gajwel town on Wednesday on his way back to Hyderabad from Karimnagar.

The IT Minister, who inaugurated IT Tower in Karimnagar town on Tuesday, was heading to Hyderabad when he stopped in Gajwel town for a while to have a glimpse of various development projects undertaken in the headquarters of Gajwel Assembly Constituency, which is being represented by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister had built an Integrated Market, separate education hubs for men and women, Integrated Office Complex, Government Hospital and several others. Rama Rao has interacted with a few vendors at the market. Since the Chief Minister was planning to replicate such development across all the Constituencies in Telangana, the IT Ministers visit to Gajwel drew prominence.

