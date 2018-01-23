KTR meets global leaders at WEF opening plenary

By | Published: 9:16 pm 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, who is heading the Telangana State delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, attended the opening plenary of WEF on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session, which was hosted by WEF chairman Klaus Schwab.

Also read PM Modi meets global CEOs at World Economic Forum

The Minister interacted with several political and business leaders from across the globe at the session. On the sidelines of the opening session, he also met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Mukesh Ambani among other delegates who were also attending WEF.

“Greeted AP CM @ncbn Garu at the opening session of WEF in Davos. Met with @naralokesh also & conveyed birthday greetings. Good meeting old buddy @jaygalla too. (sic)” Rama Rao tweeted along with his photographs with them at Davos. Within a few minutes, the photographs went viral on social media.

Greeted AP CM @ncbn Garu at the opening session of WEF in Davos Met with @naralokesh also & conveyed birthday greetings. Good meeting old buddy @jaygalla too👍 pic.twitter.com/P7R4L66jmT — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 23, 2018

The Minister is scheduled to speak at a few sessions during the next three days, besides holding talks with various business leaders on investment opportunities in Telangana State.

On Thursday, he will participate in a discussion titled ‘Leveraging Digital to Deliver Value to Society’, followed by a roundtable meeting on ‘Promoting Design in India’ organised by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the Indian government. Other participants of the round table meeting include Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek.

On January 26, Rama Rao will speak at a session on ‘Global Tech, Local Solutions: Artificial Intelligence’. The Telangana delegation is also slated to meet several high profile investors and business leaders in the next three days on the sidelines of WEF at Davos.