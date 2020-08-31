KTR pats TS health wing for bringing down maternal mortality

Attributes highest decline in MMR in State to KCR Kits, financial incentive for institutional deliverties

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday praised the role of the financial incentives scheme and the KCR Kits initiative in reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the State. The Minister complimented Health Minister Eatala Rajender, former Health Minister P Laxma Reddy and the Health Department for working towards reducing the MMR in the State.

“Delighted that Telangana government initiatives such as KCR Kit, financial incentive for institutional deliveries and 102 vehicles are yielding great results. Telangana has registered the highest rate of decline in MMR in the country for the years 2016-18,” he tweeted on Monday.

The TRS working president also spoke about the impact of the KCR Kits and financial incentive scheme, saying that between 2016 and 2018, the MMR had dropped by 13 points from 76 to 63.

“The percentage drop is 17.1 per cent, which is the highest in the country,” he said.

The special bulletin of the Sample Registration Survey (SRS), which was released in July, said the countrywide MMR was 113 while that of Telangana was 63. The MMR is derived as the proportion of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births reported under the SRS.

