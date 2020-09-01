KTR pitches for innovation in student outreach programmes

Rama Rao appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana state.

By | State Bureau | Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) team to plan more outreach programmes aimed at school going kids. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from an young age. He also suggested Jayesh Ranjan to coordinate with the State Education department to introduce a course credits system for students who work on innovation and startup related subjects.

The minister reviewed various initiatives of TSIC and T-Hub along with T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayen and Principal Secretary for IT Jayesh Ranjan here. On the occasion, Ravi Narayen gave a detailed presentation on the various initiatives of TSIC and T-Hub.

Rama Rao appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana state. He instructed the T-Hub team to quickly operationalise the T-Hub centres in Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. He stated that the State has the best innovation ecosystem in the country thanks to the State government backed organisations like TSIC, T-Hub, We-Hub, TWorks, Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Rama Rao also instructed the officials for a special focus on rural innovation which was the need of the hour. He said that organisations like TSIC, T-Hub, TWorks and We-Hub should provide necessary support for our rural innovators. He added that the production of food grains is increasing at a rapid pace in the state due to the concerted efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He opined that the agriculture and its allied sectors should benefit from the state’s innovation ecosystem.

