KTR pitches for IT sector in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao hard sells Hyderabad as the most attractive IT destination and said that a Chinese software company ThunderSoft choosing the city to set up their office space will open doors for other Chinese companies.

Speaking at an event marking the first anniversary celebration of ThunderSoft here, the minister said that there can be positive synergies between China’s hardware prowess and India’s software prowess.

“We all have heard about China’s capabilities in hardware space and India is the leading provider of software talent. The combination of China’s hardware prowess with India’s software prowess will help both the countries grow together. Both the countries – which are the second and third largest nations globally – can collaborate and improve their economies,” Rama Rao said.

He also informed that the company is looking at growing its headcount from 140 people to 1,000 people in the next three years and hoped that they continue to grow in Hyderabad – wherein they have set up their first office in India. ThunderSoft is looking at investing $500 million in India, and the minister hoped that all of the investment will come to Telangana itself.

Pushes for local talent

At yet another event, the Minister said that their government is aiming to put Telangana at the centre stage in India and the IT exports of the State have been growing at a brisker pace and have even surpassed the national average.

Speaking at the launch of Mphasis new centre, Rama Rao said, “While for IT companies, the I and T stand for information and technology, for us IT stands for India and Telangana. We would like companies like Mphasis to build on their talent pool by collaborating with institutes like TASK and would want them to work with local students for their upcoming requirements. As a government we will be more than happy to collaborate with IT companies on emerging technology space.”

