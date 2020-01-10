KTR pitches for Southern Industrial Corridor

By | Published: 2:45 pm 2:57 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Centre for sanction of a Southern Industrial Corridor (SIC) connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai on the lines of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He also pitched for two more new industrial corridor for Telangana State between Hyderabad and Nagpur as well as Hyderabad and Warangal.

During a meeting on Thursday night, Rama Rao called on Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal and submitted the proposals on various projects seeking allocation of funds in the Budget 2020-21. The latter responded positively and directed his officials to submit a detailed report based on proposals submitted by the Telangana government.

The Telangana IT Minister informed the Union Minister that the Telangana government had already written letters to various neighbouring States seeking support for the Southern Industrial Corridor. The SIC will benefit four states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He also sought support for setting up a dry port and also multi-model logistic parks in the State.

Meanwhile, the IT Minister invited Piyush Goyal to participate in the Bio Asia 2020 conference to be held in Hyderabad on February 17. The Union Minister inquired about the status of Hyderabad Pharma City which will be the world’s largest integrated pharma cluster and also National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) coming up at Zaheerabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter