KTR pledges support to develop municipalities

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon initiate novel measures to develop all 10 municipalities, including Peerzadiguda, Boduppal and Jawaharnagar, under the Medchal Assembly constituency into model municipalities. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday pledged necessary support to these municipalities on behalf of the government, to provide better amenities and services to people.

In a review meeting with the officials of the 10 municipalities of Medchal constituency along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy here on Wednesday, Rama Rao wanted the officials to submit detailed reports for development of the respective municipalities. He asserted that people must have access to basic amenities such as drinking water, drainage, parks and roads among others. He wanted the officials to arrange for a citizen service centre and a grievance cell in every municipality.

“Boduppal is emerging as a model for other municipalities, which can replicate the measures taken up to improve amenities,” the Minister said. He wanted the officials to develop crematoriums, protect vacant lands in approved layouts from land grabbers, set up CCTV surveillance, and implement dumpyards and waste management methods.

Rama Rao said the new Municipal Act was aimed at bringing transparency and accountability in municipal administration. He directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes to train all staff members of every municipality on the new Municipal Act. He also wanted the e-office facility operated in all municipalities. Director of Municipal Administration Sridevi, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector MV Reddy, Director of Town and Country Planning Vidyadhar and other officials were present.

Metro mishap: KTR vows to strengthen safety measures

Hyderabad: Terming the freak accident at Ameerpet Metro Rail station, which killed a woman, as unfortunate, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said all safety measures will be taken to ensure that such accidents do not recur. He said an in-depth investigation was ordered into the accident to ascertain the causes.

“We will ensure that people do not lose confidence in the Hyderabad Metro Rail, by strengthening the safety measures. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report submitted by an experts committee,” he told mediapersons during an informal interaction at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .