KTR presents wishlist to Suresh Prabhu

Hyderabad: IT, Industries and NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao sought the Central government to extend National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) status for Hyderabad Pharma City project besides a funding of Rs 1,500 crore for its development.

He also sought a Mega Leather Park, a few industrial corridors, a dry port and a Spices Park, as part of a wish list from the State government to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu.

In a meeting at New Delhi on Wednesday, Rama Rao pursued several pending proposals with the Union Minister and sought release of funds for development of industrial corridors between Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Ramagundam, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. “During the State bifurcation, the Centre allotted a mega leather park to Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana State also sought a mega leather park and hence, urged the Union Minister to clear the proposal at the earliest,” he told mediapersons after his interaction with the Union Minister.

The Industries Minister sought release of Rs 20 crore sanctioned by the Union Minister for establishment of a Spices Park. He also wanted Suresh Prabhu to participate in the Bio-Asia conference as a special guest at Hyderabad to be held on February 22 and 23. He urged the Central government to extend a helping hand to welfare schemes of the State.

On the occasion, Suresh Prabhu invited the Telangana Minister to participate in annual meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos for which the latter agreed.

Earlier, Rama Rao participated in a meeting on ‘Issues plaguing Migrant NRI Workers’ headed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi and shared his views and suggestions for providing better conditions to NRIs. He suggested for appointment of Telugu translators in all Indian Embassies in all Gulf countries to assist Telugu NRIs.

He observed that even after the Indian government was helping migrant workers who are stuck up in Gulf countries due to lack of proper documentation, some of them were repeating the offence as they are attracted towards hefty pay. He extended support for the Central government’s decision to ban the passport of labourers for five years, if they travel without proper visa and documentation.

The Minister announced that the Telangana government was planning to construct a Videshi Bhavan (NRI Bhavan) at Hyderabad for the benefit of NRI-Telugu persons. He also explained that the State government was taking stringent measures against fraudulent visa agents.

On the occasion, Sushma Swaraj appreciated the Telangana government for its speedy mechanism in verification of passports and immigration process. Telangana Bhavan-Delhi Principal Resident Commissioner Ashok Kumar also was present.