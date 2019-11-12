KTR promises land for Gurudwara in Mokila

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the State government would extend all necessary support to the Sikh community.

Participating in the 550th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh Religion, held at Exhibition Grounds, he said pending issues such as allocation of land for construction of spacious Sikh Gurudwara in Mokila in city outskirts would be expedited. He assured the gathering that the foundation would be laid by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister said the issue of regularisation of land in Sikh Chawni, Kishanbagh would be sorted out shortly and government would call for a meeting with senior Sikh representatives and solve it at the earliest.

Telangana was the only State in South India which announced a State holiday on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti every year, he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, who participated in the event, recalled the sacrifices made by the Sikh community for the country.

Meanwhile, the community celebrated the birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion by offering prayers.

Thousands of members of the community attended the prayers at Gurudwaras across the city. The community elders estimated over 25,000 people had visited the Gurudwaras on Tuesday and participated in religious congregations. A night Keertan Darbar was also organised at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj on Tuesday night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .