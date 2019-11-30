KTR promises to develop Banswada as model town

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:12 pm

Nizamabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated Rs 66.05 crore worth development works in Banswada in Kamareddy district and promised to develop the place as a model town in the State.

The Minister inaugurated the widened road between Banswada and Hyderabad completed at a cost of Rs 34.90 crore, newly laid CC roads at a cost of Rs 21 crore, and a mini-tank bund at Kalki Cheruvu developed at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore and a stadium named after Dr. Jayashankar worth Rs 2.65 crore. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy presided over the programme and R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy was the guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rama Rao said that Banswada Assembly constituency was experiencing tremendous development under the leadership of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. He promised to extend support for the development of Banswada as a model town.

Pocharam lauded.

He said that with the new infrastructure thrown open on Saturday, Banswada presented a beautiful look and the newly constructed stadium should be helpful to sportspersons. The construction of nearly 2,000 double-bedroom houses for people was another boon for the people of Banswada. The Minister said that the Speaker, Srinivas Reddy, was equally good in all the roles given to him. Earlier as a Minister, he successfully implemented the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes. The Municipal Administration Minister that the Telangana government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of the poor, downtrodden communities and farmers to strengthen them and appealed to people to extend their support to the government to turn the State into a ‘Golden Telangana’.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Banswada Municipality had achieved tremendous development with the help of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. The town was providing better amenities to people with the newly inaugurated projects. He said that Telangana government’s welfare and development schemes were ideal for the nation, and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had performed the marriages of six lakh brides by providing Rs 1,01,116 to each bride, to inculcate confidence among them.

Welfare schemes



KCR Kits had enabled increase of deliveries in government hospitals. The government had constructed 6,000 2BHK houses at Banswada and sanction was given for another 9,000 more houses, the Speaker said. Due to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s initiative 11,000 were set up in Telangana State, providing employment to 11 lakh people, making Telangana number one in the IT sector in the country, he said.

Earlier, K T Rama Rao distributed battery-operated bicycles to 14 differently-abled persons and distributed cheques worth Rs 3.20 crore to women’s groups.

Present at the programme were, BB Patil, Zaheerabad MP, Jukkal, Yellareddy, Bodhan and Nizamabad Urban MLAs Hanumanthu Shinde, Jajala Surender, Shakeel Ahmed, B. Ganesh Gupta and MLCs Aakula Lalitha, Rajeshwar, Gangadhar Goud, ZP Chairman D. Shobha, Kamareddy Collector Dr. N. Satyanarayana, officials and public representatives.

