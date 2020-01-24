KTR promotes Telangana as an investment destination

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao continued his efforts to promote Telangana as an investment destination on the day of the World Economic Forum at Davos. He held bilateral meetings with industry leaders from across the world. Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha interacted with him at a business gathering. The IT Minister invited the Saudi Minister to visit Hyderabad to explore potential collaboration opportunities. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also met KTR at Davos.

Ms Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president, Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Novo Nordisk – the Danish multinational pharmaceutical company, met K Taraka Rama Rao at the Telangana pavilion and discussed possible collaboration with RICH and BioAsia. Novo Nordisk has a market cap of $114 billion with over 40,000 employees globally.

In another meeting, Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive of Micron Technology, met Minister KTR and held discussions on partnering to support Hyderabad’s economic development. Coca Cola CEO James Quincey and KTR met at a business gathering on the sidelines of WEF in Davos. The Minister had a brief conversation with CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki. During their interaction, the latter informed Minister that Hyderabad is a priority centre for YouTube.

David Loew, executive vice president and head of Sanofi Pasteur, met Minister KTR. Sanofi Pasteur is the largest company in the world devoted entirely to human vaccines. Hyderabad’s robust life sciences and pharma ecosystem, emerging trends in Digital Drug discovery and use of AI, ML in the pharma industry, emerging trends in vaccine manufacturing were among a host of issues discussed in the meeting.

KTR also met Minister of SMEs and Startups of Republic of Korea Park Young-Sun. During the meeting, the latter emphasised the need for deregulation with respect to innovative enterprises. Amazon Web Services vice president, Global Public Policy Michael Punke, met Minister KTR. Interestingly, Michael Punke is also the author of the book The Revenant.

Deep Nishar, the senior managing partner SoftBank Investment Advisers, met the working president of the TRS party. Chris Johnson, EVP and CEO Asia, Oceania, Nestle met Minister KTR. During the meeting, the Minister explained about various State government initiatives aimed at developing agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. He also discussed the food processing opportunities in Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.