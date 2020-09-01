KTR pushes for rural innovation

Asks T-Hub to quickly operationalise its centres in tier-2 cities

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday instructed T-Hub to quickly operationalise its centres in tier-2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

“Telangana today has the best innovation ecosystem in the country, thanks to the State government-backed organisations like Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub, We-Hub, T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK),” the Minister said at a meeting to review the various initiatives of TSIC and T-Hub with T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayen and IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here.

Ravi Narayen gave a detailed presentation on various initiatives of TSIC and T-Hub. Rao appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in the State. The Minister instructed the TSIC team to plan more outreach programmes aimed at schoolchildren too. “The culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age,” he said and instructed Jayesh Ranjan to coordinate with the State Education Department to introduce a course credits system for students who work on innovation and startup-related subjects.

Stating that special focus on rural innovation was the need of the hour, the Minister said that innovation organisations like TSIC, T-Hub, T-Works and We-Hub should provide the necessary support for rural innovators in the State. “Foodgrain production is increasing rapidly in the State due to the concerted efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and agriculture and allied sectors should benefit from the State’s innovation ecosystem,” he said.

