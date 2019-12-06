KTR puts onus on public transport

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need to encourage usage of public transportation systems, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao said footpaths and better road facilities connecting metro, MMTS, bus and railway stations in Hyderabad will be developed on par with international standards.

World over, there is increased awareness on utilisation of public transport facilities. In cities like Mumbai, 72 per cent of people use public transport system but it is just 34 per cent in Hyderabad and this needs to be increased, he said.

In a meeting here on Thursday, the Minister, said that utilisation of private transportation is improving. In the last five years, however, the number of vehicles increased from 73 lakh to 1.20 crore, he said adding that reforms will be introduced in the transport system to encourage people to use public transport extensively.

To this effect, enhancing connectivity facilities to MMTS, metro, railway and bus stations will be worked out. Similarly, provision of better walkways, bicycle paths, sufficient parking facilities will be developed, he informed. Utilising private open spaces for parking facilities and developing open spaces in layouts to construct public toilets, bus shelters, will be taken up extensively, he said.

Regarding Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme (CRM) under which private agencies will be entrusted with the responsibility of road maintenance, he said recarpeting of 50 per cent of 709 kms road network will be taken in the first year. This will be followed with 30 per cent of roads in the second year and the rest during third year. Maintenance of the entire 709 kms roads will be taken up during the last two years.

Agencies will be solely responsible for road cutting, executing cable works, drainage works and for other utilities works. They will have their own traffic consultant and provide better facilities by utilising latest technology, he explained.

Plan to develop North-South corridor

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to develop the North-South corridor in the city covering Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Falaknuma to meet the future transportation infrastructure requirements and facilitate hassle-free traffic movement.

Under the proposed initiative, the route from JBS to Falaknuma via Tank Bund, Abids, Moazam Jahi Market and Charminar will be developed with a better road network, besides measures for improvement in traffic flow, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao here on Thursday.

To this effect, various agencies under the Indo-French consortium will conduct studies on the measures to be taken for the development of facilities on the identified route. The assessment studies will be completed by February and based on the recommendations of the agencies, the government will take a decision.

The agencies will focus on the existing road network, facilities offered, traffic scenario and alternative measures to be adopted for improving the traffic flow. The studies will be conducted through funding from French agencies and emphasis will be laid on identifying historic structures along the route and make them a part of the development.

The agency representatives gave a presentation on the preliminary studies to Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials, a press release stated.

Exclusive Traffic Commissionerate

Rao suggested the Police Department to set up an exclusive Traffic Commissionerate for Hyderabad covering Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda for better coordination in traffic regulation and planning future development and infrastructure works, said a press release.

‘Sufficient water supply to city’

In tune with rapid expansion of Hyderabad, sufficient drinking water is being supplied to the city and all measures are being taken to meet future requirements, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao.

While major Indian cities are struggling to meet drinking water requirements, the State Government has been successful in quenching the thirst of Hyderabad till areas near Outer Ring Road by supplying water from River Krishna and Godavari, he said. Rao exuded confidence that once Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir and Keshavpuram Reservoirs were completed, there will be no dearth of drinking water in Hyderabad.

Already, a ring main covering 40 kms from Kandlakoya junction to Muthangi junction was operational to supply water to Manjeera command areas. It is now being extended by another 18 kms to supply water to Singur command area, including Tellapur, Nallagandla, Gachibowli and surrounding areas. This project is proposed with a cost of Rs 280 crore.

The Minister directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to expedite the exercise of covering the sewerage network till ORR. During the next three months, both GHMC and HMWSSB should work on this project and complete the works by March 31, 2020, he directed.

The Minister wanted Water Board to introduce new reforms to enhance its revenues. Appreciating the Board’s efforts in taking up commercial and domestic water connections survey, which was yielding good results, he said if required more teams should be introduced for conducting extensive surveys.

