KTR reaches out to ‘Prajwala’

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday came to the aid of Prajwala, the pioneering anti-trafficking organisation, and extended financial aid to purchase a vehicle.

The NGO, which works on issues of sex trafficking and sex crime, was using an old vehicle to take children and women to courts and hospitals. Faced with the need for a better and bigger vehicle, co-founder Sunitha Krishnan posted about the requirement on Facebook and Twitter.

“For 15yrs now we have not bought a vehicle for Prajwala and are managing with an old vehicle for taking our children and girls to the court or to the hospital. Now the vehicle has completely given up on us,” she posted on September 12.

However, even after several days after her request, there were only vague responses that she received, apart from mails from some cyber offenders. Even as nothing was happening, the Minister, who came to know about the requirement, quietly came forward to support them.

He called over Sunitha Krishnan to his office and handed over a cheque for purchasing a new vehicle.

Krishnan thanked the Minister on Twitter saying: “Few days back I had appealed for a 8 seater for Prajwala & there were some vague responses. But somebody quietly came forward to support us in buying the vehicle. Thank you is inadequate to express my gratitude @KTRTRS Garu. U have given us vital support & strengthened our mission.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter