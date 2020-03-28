KTR reacts, beneficiaries thank him for his gestures

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Even as he kept his hands full attending to SOS calls from people across the country, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday received applause from those who benefited from his quick action over the past a couple of days. People thanked the Minister for his help by making best use of technology during these troubled times.

Gopi, a native of Kerala and currently residing in Chilakalaguda in Hyderabad city, took to Twitter and sought help from the Minister to transport the body of his uncle to the latter’s hometown Thodupuzhala near Cochin in Kerala, about two days ago.

Following the Minister’s intervention, the police provided documentation and gave clearance to an ambulance which safely transported the deceased along with his family members to Kerala. “Your team especially the police department was very prompt. Thank you for being there sir,” Gopi tweeted upon reaching Kerala. “The least we can do in your hour of distress,” the Minister replied.

Similarly, Nippani Aditya who is a resident of Hyderabad and got stranded in New Delhi, appealed to Rama Rao to help his wife and a nine-year-old autistic son who were stuck at a friend’s house in Gajularamaram due to lockdown. He urged that his wife be shifted to her maternal house in Kothapet. Following Rama Rao’s advise, Qutbullahpur MLA KP Vivekanand responded and helped the family reach their home safely.

M Anil Kumar too thanked the Minister for extending an ‘unbelievable support’ by providing a pass enabling him to travel to Bidar from Hyderabad and take care of his daughter who has been hospitalised.

Sohithanjan from Kurnool too had his wish fulfilled as the officials arranged for a vehicle pass, allowing him to travel all the way to Hyderabad and return with a dialysis solution for his uncle who is a dialysis patient and needed a specific dialysis solution which was available in Hyderabad. “Many thanks to you sir and your team. I got my problem solved,” he tweeted praising him to be the future Prime Minister.

Amidst the hectic interactions, a Twitter follower Y Veerasekhara Reddy emphasised the need for Rama Rao to wear a mask in public places. Terming him to be Telangana’s pride, Veerasekhara Reddy appreciated him for his spontaneous responses in this extreme situation. Rama Rao not only thanked him for the ‘thoughtful’ advice and promised to wear a mask from now on whenever he steps out.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao announced that more than four lakh migrant workers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana State were being taken care by the State government in tandem with builders and contractors.

“All essential provisions and sanitation needs made available on their site of construction. Team of town planners and police are monitoring daily,” he declared. He also thanked medical staff, police, municipal workers, water supply staff, grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, electricity workers and many others who have been tirelessly working for all as Telangana State fights against Corona virus in these testing times.

