KTR receives invite to speak at Milken Institute Global Conference in USA

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao received an invitation to speak at the 25th annual Milken Institute Global Conference. It will be held from May 1 to 4 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA.

The theme of this year’s flagship event, “Celebrating the Power of Connection,” highlights 25 years of building bridges across sectors, borders, and political divides.

It will feature the voices leaders in finance, government, health, and philanthropy.

“We have recast the conference itself. This year, we aim to host around 3,000 participants in-person during this invitation-only event,” said Milken Institute Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Klowden in the invitation letter.

“With the world in transition, sharing the unique insights of our speakers and inspiring our participants have never been so vital. I know our audience would greatly value your contribution to the discussion, and I hope you can join us for this timely event,” Michael added.

Rama Rao thanked the Milken Institute for inviting him to speak at their global conference. He stated that this will be a great platform to connect with the global leaders post the covid pandemic.

A sampling of recent Milken Institute speakers includes Marc Benioff, Jamie Dimon, Anthony Fauci, Jane Fraser, Kristalina Georgieva, Christine Lagarde, Indra Nooyi, David Rubenstein, Robert Smith, Masayoshi Son, Yoshihide Suga, Joe Tsai, Lawrence Wong and many other business, finance, and government leaders from around the world.

The Milken Institute has brought together its influential community to catalyse practical, scalable solutions to global challenges by connecting human, financial, and educational resources to those who need them.