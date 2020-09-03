KTR releases book on Covid prevention prepared by VNRVJIET

Minister appreciated VNRVJIET for designing a manual for post-lockdown restart operations at educational institutions

Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday released a book titled “Post-Lockdown Restart Manual: Framework for Prevention and Mitigation of Covid-19” prepared by VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET).

The Minister appreciated VNRVJIET for designing a manual for post-lockdown restart operations at educational institutions and said educational institutions must pro-actively engage with students and their parents, faculty and staff members and local community in extending support in the post-pandemic scenario.

Vignana Jyothi president, Dr D N Rao, TSCHE chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy and Vignana Jyothi general secretary, K Harishchandra Prasad, and others also were present.

