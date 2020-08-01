KTR releases documentary on development of Sircilla

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Rise of Sircilla, a documentary on development of Sircilla Assembly constituency, was released by Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday. Produced by TRS leader Uppala Srinivas Gupta, the documentary was directed by Poornachander Badawath.

On the occasion, director Poornachander said Sircilla was being developed as a model Assembly constituency over the past six and half years after Minister KT Rama Rao got elected as MLA in the young State of Telangana. Observing that the growth had been exponential, a documentary was shot to showcase the growth story to the world. “We shot the entire documentary withing a short span of 14 minutes, highlighting the growth story over the past six and half years,” he said.

Marking the birthday of KT Rama Rao on July 24, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav released the promo. The final documentary was released by Rama Rao himself on Saturday.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod and V Srinivas Goud, Government Whip Balka Suman, Mahabubabad MP Kavitha, legislators and other senior leaders of TRS attended the event.

