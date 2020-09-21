KTR reviews rain situation in Hyderabad, asks officials to prevent losses

Reviewing the rain situation with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and other departments here

By | Published: 3:00 pm 3:23 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked municipal officials to take necessary steps to prevent human and property loss during the rains.

Reviewing the rain situation with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and other departments here, he instructed officials to cancel leave to all personnel for the next two weeks.

The city has registered 54 cm of rainfall in the last 10 days, he said, asking officials to conduct inspections at the ground level to take stock of the situation.Focus should be laid on repairing roads that were damaged due to the rains while works pertaining to sanitation works should be intensified once the rains subside, he said.

The Minister also instructed officials to identify buildings that were in dilapidated condition and other weak structures and demolish them immediately. The demolition of old buildings that were already identified should be expedited.

Guidelines must to be issued to private contractors for taking up various safety measures at construction sites and fencing should be put up to cover pits dug up as part of various infrastructure projects in the city.

Special teams should be deployed at water logging points identified, the Minister said, adding that 170 teams were working to deal with emergency situations during the monsoon.

He also asked officials to draw up an action plan for repairing damaged roads after the monsoon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .