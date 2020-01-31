KTR sanctions Rs 1 cr for Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao sanctioned Rs 1 crore to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada for organising ‘Shivarchana’ on Maha Shivaratri on February 20 and 21.

He directed the newly elected municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson to make efforts to establish good-governance initiatives in Vemulawada to make it a model municipality.

Municipal chairperson Ramatheerthapu Madhavi, vice-chairperson Madhu Rajender Sharma and CESS director Ramatheerthapu Raju accompanied Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh and met the Minister at the latter’s camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao assured them of all possible support for the development of Vemulawada town and the temple. He immediately sanctioned Rs 1 crore for ‘Shivarchana’ besides directing the officials concerned to make arrangements to meet the devotee rush during Sammakka Saralamma Jatara on a war-footing. The Minister, along with Chennamaneni Ramesh, will soon convene a meeting for the development for Vemulawada under Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA).

