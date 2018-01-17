KTR seeks Japanese investment in Telangana

By | Published: 9:11 pm 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: After two-day visit to South Korea, the Telangana delagation led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao began its second leg of foreign tour in Japan on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival in Tokyo of Japan, the Telangana delegation was received by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sujan Chinoy. The Minister sought the support of the Indian Ambassador in attracting more investments to Telangana as well as obtaining further financial support from Japanese financial institutions like JICA for projects in the State.

Telangana delegates are visiting Japan to promote economic partnership and explore potential collaborations to further engagement in ‘Urban Waste to Energy’ as well as Smart Cities initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail, clean energy, solar energy, electronic vehicles, IT and skill development programmes. The Minister held talks with Yuji Muto, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo.

During the visit, KT Rama Rao also held a series of meetings with business leaders and representatives from various companies and business bodies. He made a presentation on investment potential in Telangana and invited the industry leaders to visit the State.

While Takuma Company Limited and JFE Engineering Corporation expressed interest in waste management and smart city initiatives, Ise Foods Inc discussed on possible investments in food processing and renewable energy.

The Minister held separate meetings with Izumi Sugibayashi of JFE Engineering Corporation, Masaya Kawamoto of Takuma Company Limited and Hikonobu Ise, chairman of ISE Foods Inc.

Similarly, delegations from Japan Resistor Manufacturing Company and Japan Innovation Network spoke to the Minister for collaborations in the sector of electronic system design and manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and research projects.

The Japan Innovation Network team was led by Hideyuki Horii, executive director of I-School at University of Tokyo. JIN is building a global ecosystem by connecting networks of Japanese companies and global innovation communities to create new value for both sides.

Rama Rao met Mitsunobu Yamamoto, deputy director of Minebea Corporation which has more than one lakh employees across 16 different countries around the world and has several product areas which have the world’s largest market shares such as miniature ball bearings.

Toray Industries Inc director (technology) Masahiro Henmi deliberated on investment potential in Telangana with regard to industrial products centered on technologies in organic synthetic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and biochemistry.

Meanwhile, talks were also held with Shinya Katafuchi, general manager of Medreich Operations department, Meiji Seika Pharma Company Limited which handles business in manufacturing and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals and veterinary drugs.

The Minister invited the company to set up their unit in the proposed Pharma City. He also met Munehiko Eto of Dream Incubator Inc and Shigeru Sasabe, Director EVP of Sumitomo Forestry Company Limited.