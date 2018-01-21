KTR seeks mega powerloom cluster at Sircilla

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Industries, Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Central government to support the endeavours of the Telangana government for holistic development of textiles sector and establish a mega powerloom cluster at Sircilla under its Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

In his letter addressed to Union Minister for Textiles and Handlooms Smriti Irani, KT Rama Rao said about 80 per cent weavers in and around Sircilla are depending on powerlooms for livelihood and about 36,000 powerlooms were under operation in the textile town. But the powerlooms have not been upgraded due to lack of financial support which is resulting in huge power consumption, he added. Further, he explained woes of weavers in obtaining raw material, skilled workforce, basic infrastructure and also remunerative prices.

“The Telangana government is providing necessary support to weavers by giving all government work orders to them including supply of school uniforms, bed sheets for hospitals and residential schools, and also Bathukamma sarees for women,” the Minister said.

He also pointed out that the State government has also created a thrift fund and developing apparel parks, besides launching schemes like work-to-owner scheme, yarn bank funding, yarn subsidy and other schemes.

However, KT Rama Rao emphasised the need for holistic development of Sircilla as a textile hub which would be possible only through establishment of a mega powerloom cluster and provide livelihood for thousands of people in the region. He pointed out that Erode and Bhiwandi developed into textile hubs after the Centre sanctioned mega powerloom clusters in 2013-14.