KTR slams BJP for taking credit for 100 pc drinking water connections in Telangana

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao took strong objection to the Centre taking credit for providing drinking water supply to every household in Telangana as part of its campaign on Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal.

In his tweet directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rama Rao wanted the former to share with the people of Telangana on the quantum of the Union government’s contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, under which the drinking water supply connections provided to all the households in the State.

See more Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, please share with the people of Telangana on the quantum of Govt of India’s contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme? Appropriating a flagship program of #Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting stature of a PM pic.twitter.com/x5nv7S8GU4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 30, 2022

Appropriating a flagship program of #Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting stature of a PM. (sic)” he said.

He was responding to a social media campaign stating that more than 38 lakh households in Telangana got tap water connection within just three years since 2019 and provided ‘relief to women’. In a misleading statement, the Prime Minister was quoted saying that “the people of Telangana are making rich contributions to national progress. Our government is working to ensure adequate development opportunities for the people of the State which will enhance prosperity.”

The Telangana government launched Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Gajwel constituency in August 2016 to supply drinking water to every household through tap connections and went on to become the only State to achieve the feat in 2020. The Centre emulated the scheme and launched Jal Jeevan Mission, three years later in August 2019. But as part of a campaign to promote its achievements, the Modi government recently took credit for providing drinking water connection to the entire State.

