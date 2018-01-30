KTR snubs Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Snubbing the Telangana Congress leadership for its intellectual bankruptcy, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, on Tuesday, said that he did not attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) without invitation.

In a tweet, the Minister said: “Uttam Kumar Garu, I am no Pappu. Hope you have the decency to correct.” Giving a befitting retort to the routine rhetoric targeting him for attending the Davos session of WEF, he said that for the sake of the TS Congress president, he had attached the e-invitation and email that he had received from the World Economic Forum.