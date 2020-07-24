KTR striving for development of Telangana, says Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that Minister for Municipal Administration, IT K Taraka Rama Rao highlighted the greatness of Telangana on international platforms and has great leadership qualities and was striving for a comprehensive development of the state.

Participating in a plantation programme held on the premises of Bala Bhavan at Suryapet on the occasion of birthday of Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy said that the experience gained by Rama Rao during Telangana agitation had enabled him to emerge as a good leader and administrator.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah, Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Municipal Chairperson of Suryapet Perumalla Annapurna and others also attended the programme.

In Nalgonda, the TRS leaders have taken up plantation of 3,000 saplings along with the road from Sagar Cross Road to Mosambi market.

