KTR takes jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Acche din’

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao continued his tirade against the BJP leadership and its government at the Centre for its failure in delivering the poll promises and meting out injustice to Telangana over the last eight years.

He also advised those who had problem with him criticising the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to unfollow him immediately.

On Friday, the Minister reacted to the hike in the price of 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder by Rs 250 and said he was “seriously hoping this is an April fools joke”. The total price of commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 2,253 with effect from April 1. He also shared a cartoon on the BJP’s Acche Din and termed urged people to celebrate it as April 1 (Fools Day) .

In response to trollers, Rama Rao made it clear that he would continue to post some facts about NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He advised all those people who cringe and crib each time these facts were shared, to unfollow him immediately. He vowed to “continue to highlight and expose the bigotry and false propaganda of the BJP, come what may”.