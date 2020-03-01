KTR takes Khammam people by surprise

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Khammam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao took the public in Khammam by surprise, virtually.

The Minister, after inaugurating mini tank bund at Lakaram tank, left his convoy and boarded a Vajra bus of the TSRTC arranged for the scribes covering his programme. As it was passing through the streets, Rama Rao halted the bus and made surprise inspections at a few places.

He interacted with roadside traders and the public and obliged them for selfies. Of all, a flower seller, Sridevi, at Kalvoddu area was the happiest one as the Minister later told a public meeting that Sridevi expressed happiness over the benefits her family had been receiving from government welfare schemes. He assured her to provide a double bedroom house as requested by her.

The Minister also assured an elderly man, Upender, to provide assistance under the CM’s Relief Fund towards his daughter’s treatment. He also promised a physically challenged youth to provide employment and asked ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj to look after the matter.

Meanwhile, the public standing in the streets was at first surprised to see Rama Rao travelling in RTC bus and then were all smiles as he waved at them greeting. All through his tour in the city, youngsters and elders vied with each other to take a snap and greet the Minister.

