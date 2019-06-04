KTR terms TRS win ZPTC-MPTC elections as historic

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: With TRS re-affirming its numero uno position in the State after ZPTC and MPTC elections, the party working president KT Rama Rao termed it as a historic win for TRS which was a record of sorts for any local bodies elections in the entire country. He said people’s verdict in favour of TRS reflected their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday evening after declaration of results to ZPTCs and MPTCs in favour of the ruling TRS, the TRS working president thanked people of Telangana State for giving an incredible cent per cent victory to TRS. “We are grateful to the people of Telangana for giving us an incredible cent per cent victory. All 32 Zilla Parishads are won by TRS nominees and more than 90 per cent Mandal Parishads also set to be won by TRS nominees during the upcoming elections to both the local bodies,” he said. He also thanked millions of party workers who strived hard and ensured the party’s landslide victory.

Rama Rao pointed out that the party secured three MLC seats under local authorities contituencies category on Monday and people continued to shower their love upon TRS by voting for it yet again. “We are confident of winning all 32 ZPs as the Opposition parties could not even put up a fight,” he said. He wanted the party in-charges deployed to all 32 districts to remain alert until the party secures the posts of Mandal Praja Parishad presidents and Zilla Praja Parishads chairpersons on June 7 and 8 respectively.

Further, Rama Rao stated that there was a clear difference in the results of LOk Sabha elections and all other elections which will be discussed during the party internal meetings to identify factors that helped TRS win certain seats and lose a few. “Neither do we overjoyed with victories or lose morale with defeats. Ultimately, people are the judges and they reposed faith in TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he added. He wanted the party cadre to savour the victory but also work with more responsibility.

The TRS working president felt that it was wrong on part of BJP leaders to slights others after winning four MP seats in the State. He pointed out that niether of the Opposition parties were able to put up a fight against TRS in the State in none of the elections except the Lok Sabha polls.

