KTR thanks IT industry leaders for supporting govt

By | Published: 11:19 pm 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday interacted with the captains of the IT industry over a video call.

He gave an overview of the strategy being followed by the State government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State and instilled confidence among the IT leaders with regard to the State government’s preparedness.

The industry captains expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken by the State government and assured all possible assistance to the State government on their behalf.

Minister Rama Rao thanked the representatives of IT industry for partnering with the State government in the fight against COVID-19. He stated that the State government will prepare a detailed lockdown exit plan soon and share it with the industry leaders.

An action plan is also being prepared to deal with the situation after COVID-19. He promised complete support to the industries on behalf of the State government to tide over the ongoing crisis. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .