KTR thanks Modi for ‘Acche Din’, takes a jibe over rising fuel prices

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel price hike, saying, “Thank you Modiji for Acche Din”. He also reminded Modi of his previous statements on fuel price hike when the latter was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In one such tweet on May 23, 2012, Narendra Modi termed massive hike in petrol prices as a prime example of the failure of the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. In another tweet in October 2014, the Prime Minister had claimed, “Since we formed the government, petrol & diesel prices came down. We are committed to removing the obstacles our nation is facing (sic).”

“Reiterating some of your previous statements Modiji. Failure of union Govt, Burden on States, Arrogance of Power, Unsympathetic to needs of poor (sic),” the TRS working president stated.

