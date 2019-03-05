KTR to address Medak TRS workers on Mar 8

By | Published: 1:15 am

Medak: Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said TRS working president KT Rama Rao would address 25,000 party workers from all the seven Assembly constituencies of Medak Parliament constituency.

Speaking to the media here after reviewing the arrangements for Rama Rao’s meeting scheduled on March 8, Harish said 3,000 to 4,000 party workers would attend the meeting from each of the six constituencies barring Medak.

Stating that the meeting would be held at the ground on the premises of Medak Church, Rao said over 5,000 party workers from Medak constituency would attend the meeting, which will commence at 10 am and conclude at 2 pm.

Reiterating that the TRS was aiming at winning 16 out of 17 Parliament constituencies in Telangana in the general elections, Harish said the entire State was looking to support a party, which puts the State on the growth path. Since the TRS government had been working for the development of Telangana consistently, he said the entire State was looking towards the party.

He said meetings would prepare party workers, who would play a vital role in winning 16 seats. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs M Padmadevendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy and party leaders Sheri Subhash Reddy, Chintha Prabhakar, Radhakrishna Sharma and others were present.