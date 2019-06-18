KTR to attend all-party meet in Delhi

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the ‘One nation, One election’ concept and other issues.

The Prime Minister had extended invitations to the presidents of all political parties to participate and speak at the all-party meeting. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, said the TRS working president would attend the meeting. Chandrashekhar Rao himself was busy with the inaugural function of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme scheduled to be held at Medigadda on June 21.

