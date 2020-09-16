KTR to convene meeting with Hyderabad MLAs to expedite infra development in Old City

The State government was spending about Rs 6,200 crore on development of roads, footpaths, storm water drainage system and tanks development in Old City, the Minister said.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao will convene a meeting of MLAs from Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency in a couple of days to discuss and chalk out an action plan to expedite the development works in Old City.

The State government was spending about Rs 6,200 crore on development of roads, footpaths, storm water drainage system and tanks development in Old City, the Minister said.

Responding positively to various issues raised by city MLAs during a discussion on ‘Civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC, its surrounding areas and also other municipalities’ in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao said about Rs 2,020 crore was being spent for infrastructure development under Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in Old City including Owaisi flyover, Bahadurpura flyover, Chandrayangutta extension, Falaknuma Road over Bridge (RoB), and Yakutpura Road under Bridge (RuB), among others. He said around Rs 4,030 crore was being spent for storm water drainage construction and expansion.

Another Rs 13 crores has been sanctioned for installing four Foot-over-Bridges (FoBs) of which three have been already grounded. About 96 km of footpaths are being developed in the Old City, besides rejuvenating 11 lakes at a cost of Rs 85 crore under Mission Bhagiratha. “The beautification of Mir Alam Tank as well as Suraram Cheruvu Tank and Gurram Cheruvu Tank will be completed by March next year. We will examine the feasibility of developing the Murgi Chowk area into a multi-storeyed parking lot after consulting the heritage experts committee,” Rama Rao said, adding that tenders have been finalised and work will commence for construction of a multi-storeyed parking lot at khilwath at an cost of Rs 50 crore.

On drinking water supply issues, the Minister said of the 172 MGD being drawn from Krishna River for drinking water purposes in Greater Hyderabad, about 105 MGDs was being supplied to the Old City. The State government is considering another proposal to draw about 20 tmc from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme via Sunkesula, besides exploring plans to integrate Godavari and Krishna drinking water supply systems to provide drinking water in peripheral areas. “All these efforts will help us strengthen drinking water supply network in a better manner,” he added.

Following requests to develop Gandipet from AIMIM, Rama Rao explained that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on linking Gandipet with Musi and Osman Sagar to supply water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to ensure adequate water for both drinking water and irrigation. He assured that Rs 3 crore would be sanctioned for a reservoir at Bandlaguda and also resolve issues pertaining to Aliabad reservoir as well.

The Minister shared the grand plans of the State government to develop a sewerage network in peripheral municipalities on the lines of drinking water network. He said the State government was planning to develop new sewerage network and also upgrade the existing sewerage network at an estimated Rs 3,700 crore. “Most of the sewerage network in the Core City is in dire need of upgradation, while the fast growing peripheral areas need new sewerage network. Shah Consultants have already submitted a report in this regard to take up these works in three phases. We have already approved a Rs 300 crore project to upgrade the pipelines in Karwan,” he said.

Further, the State government is planning to increase the capacity of its Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by about 1,200 MGD from current 800 MGD as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project to cater to the growing needs of peripheral areas. Rama Rao pointed out that the STPs in GHMC were treating about 42 per cent of the seweage generated which was the highest in the country for any metropolitan city. He also assured AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that he would convene a meeting with L&T to devise a strategy for taking up Hyderabad Metro Rail extension in the Old City.

