KTR to inaugurate four slip roads developed by HRDCL on Monday

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: During the lockdown when the city roads were free of vehicular movement, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) got busy to develop four link and slips roads that promise to facilitate smooth flow of traffic in different areas.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be opening these roads for traffic on Monday.

The four corridors include Serilingampally zonal office to NH 65 via Manjeera Pipe Line Road covering 2.70 kms, link road from HT line to Miyapur road covering 1 km in Kukatpally zone, Road No.70, Jubilee Hills (Prashasan Nagar) to Narne Road No.78, Jubilee Hills covering 0.47 kms in Khairthabad zone and Neknampur road to Osman Sagar road via Alkapur Township covering 0.46 km in Manikonda Municipality under HMDA limits.

HRDCL Chief Engineer C Vasantha said the works covering 4.67 kms were taken up with a cost of Rs.33.80 crore. “We effectively utilized the lockdown period and completed the works in 60 days,” she said.

In addition to these works, HRDCL is taking up 35 other works of developing link and slip roads in different areas, in four different packages. As per the plans, efforts are on to complete these works by July end, she said.

The MAUD Minister had directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and HRDCL to focus on developing link and slips roads to decongest the existing road network and facilitate in smooth flow of traffic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .