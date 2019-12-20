KTR to inaugurate IT tower in Karimnagar on December 30

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Karimnagar: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT tower, which is coming up in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam, on December 30. Around 90% of the works on the tower has been completed.

Stating this here, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar told the media that Rama Rao will be accompanied by Ministers Etela Rajender and Koppula Eshwar. About 3,000 youths would get employment at the tower, of which 80% would be reserved for local youth.

He instructed IT officials and contractors to complete the pending works at the earliest. The Telangana government had sanctioned the project as part of decentralisation and for taking up developmental activity in districts.

The five-storey building has a reception and canteen on the ground floor. All the works would be completed by December 28. Eleven companies have already entered into MoUs with the government to have their units at the facility and more IT firms have shown interest in the project. IT officials would monitor the process of setting up units from December 21.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also promised to sanction another IT tower for the district once this facility is ready.

