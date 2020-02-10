KTR to inaugurate Karimnagar IT tower on Feb 18

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Karimnagar: Stage is all set for inauguration of the IT tower by the IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao at 10 am on February 18. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar disclosed this to mediapersons at a press conference at IT tower on Monday. He had earlier inspected the ongoing works of the tower along with State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar.

Though it was scheduled to open on January 30, it was postponed due to municipal elections.

Karimnagar IT tower is the first tower which is going to start with highest of 30 to 40 per cent employees occupancy ratio. 300 to 400 employees will work at the time of inauguration. About 3,000 to 3,600 youths would get employment and 80 percent of the jobs would be filled with Karimnagar and its neighboring districts. 40 fourth class jobs would be filled with Karimnagar people.

Attracted by the incentives being offered by the State Government, 26 companies have approached the government to set up their units in the IT Tower. Of that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was entered with 12 companies and space was allocated to 15 companies.

Out of 72,000 square feet area including 12,000 sqft cellar space, 60,000 sqft area has been utilised for office purpose. There would be a learning center in the ground floor and office in the first floor. Space for IT firms was allocated from second floor to fifth floor. Two office spaces were kept empty for multinational companies such as HCL and another.

Though a number of firms were coming forward to set up their units, they were cross-checking the performance of the companies. Spaces have been allocated with a condition to enhance employment in the coming one year period. Informing that State Government was providing highest incentives to companies, he said state was spending Rs 2,500 on each person.

Kamalakar informed that a team of the state government delegation including Vinod Kumar, himself and others would go to America and invite more companies to set up their units in the tower. Based on the performance of the tower, another IT tower would also be established next year. For the purpose, three acres land was kept available, he informed.

Vinod Kumar informed that initially, they had planned to start IT incubation center but it was converted into IT tower. Number of companies were coming forward to establish their units. When cyber tower was started in Hyderabad by former Chief Minister N Chandrababau Naidu, the occupancy ratio of companies was less than 50 per cent. However, Karimnagar tower is going to start with 60 per cent occupancy ratio.

Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, former MLAs and others participated in the programme.

