KTR to launch distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Nalgonda on Monday

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Nalgonda: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao will launch the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at a programme to be held at the Agricultural Market Yard in Nalgonda on Monday.

According to the official release, Rama Rao will attend the programme at 1 pm and address a public meeting. Later, he will hold a meeting with officials of Municipalities in the District Collectorate on developmental works.

District Collector Gaurav Uppal and Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner Dev Singh inspected the arrangements made for Bathukamma sarees distribution programme on the premises of Agricultural Market Yard. Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy and TRS MLAs from Nalgonda district will also attend the programme.

The TRS leaders are also planning a huge rally to welcome Rama Rao, who is visiting Nalgonda for the first time after taking charge as Minister in the second term of the TRS government.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy has urged the people, particularly women, to participate in the meeting in large numbers.

