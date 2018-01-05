KTR to launch special park for differently abled

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind, the authorities in Hyderabad are set to open a park meant for people with special needs. Dubbed as National Park for Special Needs, the park will have special equipment for children with a various physical disabilities.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the park on Friday. GHMC officials said a lot of care had been taken to design and develop the park in a barrier-free environment.

Spread over an acre of land at Nalgonda crossroads and developed with a cost of Rs 52.10 lakh, unique aspect of the park is that it has been divided into five blocks, with each block or section providing services to children and even adults who have various kinds of disabilities.

Among various sections or blocks, there is a separate Ortho Sensory block that will provide physiotherapy facilities. The remaining sections of the park will have facilities related to hearing, mental disabilities and facilities for visually impaired persons.

Patients who want to visit the facility will be charged anywhere between Rs 20 and Rs 50. It is estimated that Rs 28.20 lakh would be required towards maintenance a year and of which 75 per cent will be borne by GHMC and 25 per cent will be provided by NGO.

Authorities are also installing surveillance cameras in association with different corporate companies. The park is divided into recreation and therapy zones comprising host of facilities including amphi theatre. Play equipment, art, music and physiotherapy.