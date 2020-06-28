KTR to lay foundation stone for development works in Nalgonda, Suryapet

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for several developmental works in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on Monday.

According to official information, Rama Rao will inaugurate a 33/11 sub-station and lay foundation stone for works of SC Sub-Plan Funds at Chityal in Nalgonda district at 10.30 am. He will also lay foundation stone for development works being taken up at a cost Rs 25 crores at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, besides laying foundation stone for development works worth Rs 15 crores at Nereducharla. He will also participate in Telangana Ku Haritha Haram at Nalgonda at 3 pm.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy inspected the arrangements made for the Minister’s visit near Udhaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir.

