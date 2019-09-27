KTR to lay foundation stone for Warangal Shilparamam

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Warangal Urban: One of the long-pending projects of the city, Shilparamam, an arts and crafts village, will be a reality soon. It will come up in about 25 acres near to Regional Science Centre (RSC) on Hunter Road here.

The project costs approximately Rs 20 crore. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the project, said Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here with MLAs N Narender, A Ramesh and Kakatiya Urban Development (KUDA) chairman M Yadava Reddy, Vinay Bhaskar said KTR will also lay the foundation for a series of other development projects and inaugurate some on October 5.

“Rama Rao will also unveil the much-awaited Master Plan of the city which was prepared after 48 years. He will lay the foundation stone for the 13-km Internal Ring Road being taken up at a cost of Rs 250 crore, Kakatiya Kala Thoranams (gateways) coming on four sides of the city and a Road Over Bridge on Hunter Road,” he said.

Rama Rao will also inaugurate the prestigious Bhadrakali promenade, which was developed by KUDA at the cost of Rs 25 crore. The Minister also held a review meeting with the officials on the development works being taken up by KUDA and GWMC at Nandana Garden.

