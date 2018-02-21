KTR to participate in municipal bonds listing ceremony

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will participate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) municipal bonds listing function here on Thursday.

The municipal corporation plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of municipal bonds and electronic bidding for the first tranche of Rs 200 crore was done on February 14.

The issue evoked good response with 200 per cent subscription as the total tranche of Rs 200 crore was subscribed at 8.9 per cent. GHMC happens to be the second civic body after Pune Municipal Corporation to float municipal bonds.