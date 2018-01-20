KTR to pitch for ‘Invest Telangana’ at WEF

By | Published: 8:45 pm 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the response from investors of South Korea and Japan, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is all set to promote Telangana at the 48th annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos scheduled to be held from January 23 to 26.

The State government launched a unique campaign ‘Invest Telangana’ and would showcase itself as India’s Startup State to attract investments.

“It’s time world met Telangana,” he said as part of the social media campaign to promote the nation’s youngest State. He is scheduled to meet world leaders from different fields as well as political and business heads from various nations.

Rao will meet business leaders of Switzerland ahead of the WEF meet and later, accompany Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six Union Cabinet Ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who are scheduled to arrive in Davos on January 22.

“During his stay at Davos, the Minister will invite business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the State in pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles, automotive, machinery and life sciences sectors,” said an official from the Industries Department. While the State has been ranked number one in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by the Central government in its latest rankings, the government is keen on promoting various specialised industrial clusters in the State, including Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Mucherla Pharma City, Medical Devices Park and others.

Telangana signs at least 4 MoUs with Japan

Within three days of its Japan visit, the Telangana delegation led by Minister KT Rama Rao signed at least four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with different Japanese firms for collaboration in various fields of interest.

The team also succeeded in attracting several multinational companies to explore investment opportunities in the State. In a series of tweets before leaving for Davos, Minister KT Rama Rao showered praises on Japan for bouncing back after a horrific nuclear attack and continuing to thrive as well as inspiring as a global leader. “This is a testimony of Japanese intellect,” he said.

Emphasising the need for efficient waste management facilities to contain pollution in Indian cities, the Minister urged the Indian government to make it mandatory for Smart Cities project. He said Telangana took an important lead by collaborating with Clean Authority of Tokyo to set up two waste-to-energy plants using advanced incineration technology. Besides thanking the Japanese and Indian Embassy authorities for their hospitality and support, Rao said he was looking forward to deepening the engagements with a natural and strategic partner like Japan.

Meanwhile, the State delegation, comprising Government Advisor and former MP G Vivek, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy and others, continued its Japan tour. On Saturday, they went to Osaka to take part in business interactions as well as explore possible collaborations of knowledge sharing and business development opportunities.