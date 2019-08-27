KTR to seek govt help to bail out migrants in Malaysia

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Coming to the rescue of illegal immigrants from Telangana State stuck in Malaysia, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday assured to take up their plea with the State government to facilitate their safe return home. The Malaysian government had announced amnesty for illegal immigrants and advised them to return to their countries before December 31, this year.

TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala and other TRS leaders took up the issue with KT Rama Rao who promised to pursue the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensure the State government’s support to TRS NRI wing to bring people from Telangana who got stuck in Malayasia due to visa issues and avail the amnesty offered by the Malaysian government. “The TRS working president promised to make travel arrangements and also consider plea for financial aid to pay certain penalties for affected individuals from the State,” Mahesh Bigala said.

Bigala said several persons belonging to Telangana were duped by travel agents, forcing them to work as labourers in Malaysia. Due to absence of proper documents, they were residing in Malaysia as illegal immigrants and were unable to return home. As the Malaysian government announced amnesty, he said that the State government was willing to help these illegal immigrants to return to India.

“We appealed to KT Rama Rao to request the Chief Minister to send a government delegation to Malaysia to coordinate with the Indian High Commission and Malaysian government as well as arrange for their travel to reach their homes safely. The TRS working president promised to take up the issue with the Chief Minister as well as the State government authorities concerned and make sure that all the affected people will avail the facility,” Bigala said. He added that the TRS NRI wing will seek the help of TRS leaders and Telugu community heads in Malaysia to provide required assistance to the affected migrant labourers.

