KTR to seek legal remedies against NGT notice

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao is gearing up to seek legal remedies and also expose the falsehood of allegations by the Telangana Congress leaders who filed a case against him in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He termed the NGT case as a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements.

Clarifying on the NGT case, the Minister tweeted, “The NGT case filed against me by a congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements. It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier.”

The Congress leaders filed a petition in the NGT alleging that the Minister had built a farmhouse in the prohibited bio-conservation zone in the catchment area of Osman Sagar Lake near Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district. They alleged that the construction was illegal as it violated GO 111.

