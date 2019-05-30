KTR to speak at WEF India Summit in Delhi

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited for the ‘World Economic Forum on India’ event to be held in New Delhi on October 3 and 4. The event, being held in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will build on the India Economic Summit’s three decades of success.

With the theme of ‘Making Technology Work for All’, the meeting will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society, academia, and media on to a single platform to discuss opportunities for India and pave way for the fourth industrial revolution.

In it’s invitation, the WEF stated that Rama Rao’s leadership led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives of Telangana State that emphasise ‘leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth and competitiveness’. The TRS working president is expected to share his expertise and insights on ‘leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth and competitiveness’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.