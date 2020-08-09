KTR to throw open Bairamalguda flyover on Monday

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Bairamalguda RHS flyover constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 26.45 crore, the Bairamalguda RHS flyover will help in one-way traffic flow from LB Nagar end towards Owaisi junction end. The flyover is 780 metres long and 12 metres width with the length of viaduct portion being 400 metres.

The structure was constructed to facilitate smooth flow of traffic at Bairamalguda junction where the peak hour Passenger Car Unit (PCU) prior to Hyderabad Metro was recorded as 11,875 in 2015 and after Metro, it was 7,481. The volumes of traffic is expected to increase considerably in the coming years and is estimated to be 18,653 PCU by 2034.

The new facility will enable free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi and Srisailam road ends. GHMC officials said precast and post tensioned technology was adopted in major elements of substructure and super structure by casting them in a yard and installing them at the site. RCC precast technology was used in minor elements of the structure like crash barriers, friction slabs and slab panels etc., they said.

This helped in limiting the work at the site to installation and stressing activity. This apart, form work and staging were avoided at the site for pier, pier cap, deck slab and crash barriers, officials said. “All this helped in reduction of inconvenience considerably to traffic at the road,” an official pointed out. Under package II of SRDP, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing 14 structures, including eight flyovers and four underpasses, in different areas of LB Nagar at a total cost of Rs 448 crore. Among these, six structures, including Chintalkunta underpass, Kamineni LHS flyover and LB Nagar LHS flyover have been completed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .