KTR to visit Banswada on Saturday

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Kamareddy: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate several developmental programmes in Banswada Assembly constituency on Saturday during his day-long visit to the constituency. He will be accompanied by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

According to Kamareddy District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana, the Minister will inaugurate a newly constructed road in front of RTC depot in Banswada town, inaugurate drainage works and internal roads near municipal office, and mini tank bund works at Kalki Chervu constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Later, he will inaugurate a mini stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in the town before addressing a public meeting at Junior College Grounds, the Collector added.

